Why even Elon Musk can’t kill the deficit-busting tax bill
Matt Peterson , Barrons 5 min read 05 Jun 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Summary
A new estimate puts the bill’s cost at $2.4 trillion, but that isn’t likely to derail the legislation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Donald Trump’s tax bill looks closer to failure than perhaps at any point since he won re-election. But looks aren’t what they seem.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story