Why even Elon Musk can’t kill the deficit-busting tax bill

Worries about the bill’s political fate miss the forest for the trees, however. It is likely to pass in some form or other, largely for two reasons: Failing to pass the bill would be an existential threat to congressional Republicans, and because the administration is effectively sneaking a tax hike through alongside the bill in the form of tariffs. The provisions of the bill and its timing may well change, but the powerful combination of career incentives and political cover should keep it alive.