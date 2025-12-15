In the days following “Liberation Day,” the contrast between Trump’s optimism and more dire predictions from trade experts and economists was stark.
Why everyone got Trump’s tariffs wrong
SummaryThe president predicted a manufacturing renaissance. Economists forecast recession and runaway inflation. None of it has come to pass.
In the days following “Liberation Day,” the contrast between Trump’s optimism and more dire predictions from trade experts and economists was stark.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More