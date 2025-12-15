Why everyone got Trump’s tariffs wrong

Arnold Kamler, owner of Kent International, an importer and maker of bicycles, says high tariffs on Chinese-made bike components led to the closure of his South Carolina factory and with it, the loss of 64 jobs. His business continues to import whole bikes from China and other parts of Asia, but the millions of dollars in tariffs Kamler had to pay for imported frames and parts this year made assembling bikes in the U.S. unfeasible.