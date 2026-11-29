India’s gold reserves have seen a decline in their share of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, falling below 14% as international gold prices corrected sharply from their January 2026 record high.
According to Businessline’s analysis of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, gold accounted for 13.98% of India’s forex reserves as of November 13, 2026, its lowest share since September 26, 2025.
Here are five key things to know about why falling gold prices are shrinking gold’s contribution to India’s forex reserves.
Gold accounted for 13.98% of India’s foreign exchange reserves as of November 13, 2026. This marks a significant decline from 19.02% at the end of January 2026, when international bullion prices were at record highs.
The decline represents a contraction of 5.04 percentage points in gold’s share of total reserves since January.
The decline in gold’s share of forex reserves does not indicate that the RBI has significantly reduced its physical gold holdings.
The central bank’s gold holdings increased by just 0.34 tonnes over the past year, suggesting that the decline in gold’s contribution to reserves is primarily linked to valuation changes rather than a substantial reduction in the quantity of gold held.
When international gold prices rise, the market value of a central bank’s gold holdings increases, potentially raising gold’s share in total foreign exchange reserves.
The reverse happens when prices decline. Even without significant changes in physical holdings, a correction in global bullion prices can reduce the reported value of gold held by the central bank and its contribution to overall reserves.
International gold prices reached a record high of approximately $5,595 per ounce in January 2026 before experiencing a substantial correction.
The RBI’s half-yearly report noted that international gold prices averaged around $4,721 per troy ounce in April 2026 before easing to approximately $4,319 in September, marking a decline of around 9%.
Rising US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar, expectations of tighter US monetary policy and profit booking following the sharp rally weighed on bullion prices.
Gold’s share of forex reserves depends not just on international bullion prices but also on changes in the valuation of other foreign exchange reserve assets.
As gold prices fluctuate, its contribution to the overall value of India’s reserves changes accordingly. This means the composition of forex reserves can shift even when the RBI makes little or no significant change to its physical gold holdings.
(With inputs from Niftytraders)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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