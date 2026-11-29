India’s gold reserves have seen a decline in their share of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, falling below 14% as international gold prices corrected sharply from their January 2026 record high.
According to Businessline’s analysis of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, gold accounted for 13.98% of India’s forex reserves as of November 13, 2026, its lowest share since September 26, 2025.
Here are five key things to know about why falling gold prices are shrinking gold’s contribution to India’s forex reserves.
Gold accounted for 13.98% of India’s foreign exchange reserves as of November 13, 2026. This marks a significant decline from 19.02% at the end of January 2026, when international bullion prices were at record highs.
The decline represents a contraction of 5.04 percentage points in gold’s share of total reserves since January.
The decline in gold’s share of forex reserves does not indicate that the RBI has significantly reduced its physical gold holdings.
The central bank’s gold holdings increased by just 0.34 tonnes over the past year, suggesting that the decline in gold’s contribution to reserves is primarily linked to valuation changes rather than a substantial reduction in the quantity of gold held.
When international gold prices rise, the market value of a central bank’s gold holdings increases, potentially raising gold’s share in total foreign exchange reserves.
The reverse happens when prices decline. Even without significant changes in physical holdings, a correction in global bullion prices can reduce the reported value of gold held by the central bank and its contribution to overall reserves.
International gold prices reached a record high of approximately $5,595 per ounce in January 2026 before experiencing a substantial correction.
The RBI’s half-yearly report noted that international gold prices averaged around $4,721 per troy ounce in April 2026 before easing to approximately $4,319 in September, marking a decline of around 9%.
Rising US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar, expectations of tighter US monetary policy and profit booking following the sharp rally weighed on bullion prices.
Gold’s share of forex reserves depends not just on international bullion prices but also on changes in the valuation of other foreign exchange reserve assets.
As gold prices fluctuate, its contribution to the overall value of India’s reserves changes accordingly. This means the composition of forex reserves can shift even when the RBI makes little or no significant change to its physical gold holdings.
(With inputs from Niftytraders)