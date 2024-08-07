Why global GDP might be $7trn bigger than everyone thought
- The discovery has perturbed Chinese officials
Many people have experienced the joy of finding some spare change down the back of the sofa. On May 30th the World Bank experienced something similar, if on a grander scale. After rooting around in 176 countries, it discovered almost $7trn in extra global GDP—equivalent to an extra France and a Mexico.
