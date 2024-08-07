Why global GDP might be $7trn bigger than everyone thought

Every few years, the World Bank leads an initiative to do just that. The International Comparison Programme, as it is called, has just concluded its latest effort, the tenth in the past 56 years. It gathered the prices of hundreds of items across 176 countries, taking care to look at similar products in each place. Within China alone teams consulted about 16,000 shops and other outlets. The exercise is not without its difficulties, both practical and conceptual. Not every good is as standardised as a Big Mac, making like-for-like comparisons a matter of judgment. And often the same consumer need is met by different goods in different parts of the world. In rural Thailand, workers live on rice. In similar parts of Ethiopia, they live on teff. But “rice is hard to find in Ethiopia and teff is impossible to find in Thailand, so price comparisons are not possible," as Angus Deaton of Princeton University and Alan Heston of the University of Pennsylvania have pointed out.