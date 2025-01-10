Why have Britain’s bond yields jumped sharply?

But unlike October 2022, when Britain’s bond woes were entirely home-grown, today they are mostly imported from America. Treasury yields shot up after Donald Trump’s election win in November, as markets adjusted to his inflationary plans for trade conflict abroad alongside tax cuts and mass deportations at home. His quarrels with the Federal Reserve have unsettled the bond market. That, in turn, has pushed up bond yields around the world. The spread of gilt over Treasury yields is up, but by nowhere near as much as after Ms Truss’s mini-budget (see chart 1).