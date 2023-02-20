Home prices are set to climb again this year, after most cities saw a rise in 2022, led by robust demand and higher input costs. Land and construction costs will go up, but builders are betting on strong demand. How will the price increase play out? Mint explains

What kind of price rise is likely this year?

Home prices are expected to rise 5-10%, with certain places seeing a higher rise. The top branded developers who have cornered a larger share of the market and are upbeat about demand, will certainly raise prices. The increase, which is likely to happen in tranches, will also help builders pass on some of the rising construction costs. Projects in prime locations and near business districts, with good infrastructure, and limited supply, could even see a 7-12% rise. Plots, second homes and even luxury properties, may see higher escalation. Many developers believe price rise is essential in a boom cycle.

Which cities saw the biggest rise?

After a prolonged real estate slowdown and two years of the pandemic, home prices started inching up in 2022. Average prices across the top eight cities – National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad – rose by 7% last year compared to 2021, according to Liases Foras. NCR, Hyderabad and Kolkata saw a 12-20% jump and Gurugram 20-40% in property in some locations on higher demand for premium homes and limited supply. Though prices will go up in 2023, they may get rationalized as new supply comes in.

How will rising land prices push up cost of homes?

Land acquisition activity gained pace last year, led by big developers such as Godrej Properties Ltd and M3M Group. Prices of land parcels at premium locations rose 20-80% in Gurugram and Hyderabad. Even affordable Noida and Greater Noida saw a jump. Rise in land prices will inevitably impact pricing. As a result, new project launches will become more expensive.

Will repo rate hike impact buyers?

The recent hike in repo rate (by 25 basis points), the sixth since May 2022, will likely lead to home loans becoming more expensive for new borrowers. As banks pass on the hike to customers, buyers will have to shell out more in equated monthly instalments or EMIs on home loans. So, it will be a double whammy of price increase and higher EMIs for homebuyers across price segments. While demand has been strong so far, developers expect the rising home loan rates to have some impact going forward.

Will homebuying sentiment dampen?

Low interest rates, stamp duty waivers and more affordable prices brought back homebuyers after the pandemic. Sales hit a peak in 2022, even as property prices and EMIs rose. Further rise in home prices and hikes in interest rates are likely to have an adverse impact on demand. The overall financial uncertainty, amid large- scale layoffs by tech and consumer internet companies, will also dampen homebuying sentiment, or at least defer decision-making. Homes priced at ₹40 lakh to ₹1 cr may face the sharpest impact.