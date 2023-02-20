Why home prices will keep surging this year too

Home prices are expected to rise 5-10%, with certain places seeing a higher rise. The top branded developers who have cornered a larger share of the market and are upbeat about demand, will certainly raise prices. The increase, which is likely to happen in tranches, will also help builders pass on some of the rising construction costs. Projects in prime locations and near business districts, with good infrastructure, and limited supply, could even see a 7-12% rise. Plots, second homes and even luxury properties, may see higher escalation. Many developers believe price rise is essential in a boom cycle.

