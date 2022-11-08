Why Hong Kong’s makeover will founder4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 06:39 PM IST
- Hong Kong has achieved stability at a steep cost to its economy and freedoms, and the prospects for improvement look weak
Hong Kong, newly reopened to the world, is still plastered with posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of the territory’s handover to China: “A New Era. Stability. Prosperity. Opportunity." The first of those aims has been achieved, at very high cost. The outlook for the other two, particularly the last, remains poor.