Why Hong Kong’s makeover will founder

And that industry faces some major threats, notably from the brain drain, the possibility of future U.S. sanctions and deteriorating perceptions of the rule of law in the wake of the national-security law and China’s tightening grip. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s inaugural policy address in October echoed Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s talking points on “profound changes unseen in a century"—coded language for the rise of China and decline of the West. It also called for a new “Rule of Law Education Train-the-Trainers" program for promoting “consistent and correct messages on the rule of law in the community." That is unlikely to assuage the concerns of foreign businesses and their employees.