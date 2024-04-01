Why India Inc’s capex plans slowed down in FY24
SummaryThe year 2023-24 saw projects worth ₹27.1 trillion being announced across the country, down 31% after two years of sharp growth. But the decline was due to the high base of last year.
India’s investment climate got a boost from the high-octane summits organized by various state governments in the quarter ended March, leading to a surge in new project announcements. But this wasn't sufficient to counteract the effects of the dull mood earlier in the fiscal year.