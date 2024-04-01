Why India Inc’s capex plans slowed down in FY24

Sectoral snapshot

The dull capex mood was visible across sectors, not just transport services. The broader non-financial services sector, of which transport services is a part and which had led the charge in 2022-23 due to the aircraft orders, witnessed a fall of around 52% in the value of new proposals, followed by manufacturing (26% decline). The mining sector continued to slacken, and also turned out to be the worst-hit with a 78% decline on top of a 50% decline in the previous year. Construction and realty has also been languishing, with project announcements slumping by over 20% in each of the last two years. Electricity was the only major sector that managed to restrict its fall, with projects worth ₹9 trillion announced in 2023-24, down only 7%.