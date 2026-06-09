Why India Inc's rising profit share in GDP will be tough to sustain in FY27

As the curtain falls on quarterly corporate earnings alongside the release of the latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, new data points provide a comprehensive health checkup of the Indian economy.
Corporate profitability has steadily risen, with the ratio of India Inc.’s profit after tax to GDP climbing from 3.4% in FY23 to 4.3% in FY26. This metric measures the aggregate net profits of BSE 500 companies—benchmarked as a proxy for the wider market—against the economy's nominal output under the new GDP series, which has been tracked since FY23.
India’s economic momentum accelerated in FY26, with real GDP growth climbing to 7.7% (up from 7.1% in FY25) and gross value added (GVA) rising to 7.9% from 7.3% the previous year. Conversely, nominal GDP growth moderated to 8.9%—down from 9.7% in FY25—as softer inflation kept the GDP deflator low. Structurally, the expansion was driven by manufacturing and services on the supply side, while private spending and a rebound in capital investments fuelled the demand side.