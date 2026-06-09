Why India Inc's rising profit share in GDP will be tough to sustain in FY27

As the curtain falls on quarterly corporate earnings alongside the release of the latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, new data points provide a comprehensive health checkup of the Indian economy.
As the curtain falls on quarterly corporate earnings alongside the release of the latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, new data points provide a comprehensive health checkup of the Indian economy.
Corporate profitability has steadily risen, with the ratio of India Inc.’s profit after tax to GDP climbing from 3.4% in FY23 to 4.3% in FY26. This metric measures the aggregate net profits of BSE 500 companies—benchmarked as a proxy for the wider market—against the economy's nominal output under the new GDP series, which has been tracked since FY23.
Corporate profitability has steadily risen, with the ratio of India Inc.’s profit after tax to GDP climbing from 3.4% in FY23 to 4.3% in FY26. This metric measures the aggregate net profits of BSE 500 companies—benchmarked as a proxy for the wider market—against the economy's nominal output under the new GDP series, which has been tracked since FY23.
India’s economic momentum accelerated in FY26, with real GDP growth climbing to 7.7% (up from 7.1% in FY25) and gross value added (GVA) rising to 7.9% from 7.3% the previous year. Conversely, nominal GDP growth moderated to 8.9%—down from 9.7% in FY25—as softer inflation kept the GDP deflator low. Structurally, the expansion was driven by manufacturing and services on the supply side, while private spending and a rebound in capital investments fuelled the demand side.
Skewed picture
On the earnings front, aggregate profits for BSE 500 companies surged by an impressive 14% year-on-year, a significant jump from the 8% growth seen in the previous fiscal. However, underlying demand trends remained soft, with revenue growth ticking up only slightly to 7% from 6.4% in the prior year. But these impressive figures don’t tell the whole story as the headline profit growth may not be as widespread as it appears.
“A rising profit share among the largest firms does not necessarily reflect the performance of the entire corporate sector,” notes Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “Aggregate numbers are tend to be influenced by the larger companies,” he added.
The data supports this skew as the Mint analysis shows that the top 50 companies alone accounted for a 2.2% share in the country's economic output in FY23, which rose to 3.0% by FY26.
Sectoral footprints
When unpacking the sectors driving this profitability surge, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) firms led the charge, with their profit-to-GDP ratio climbing to 1.7%, up from 1.3% three years ago. Economists view this growing financial footprint as a sign of a deeper structural shift. “As financial inclusion deepens and credit penetration expands, banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) have emerged as significant creators of employment, particularly in higher-value segments of the labour market,” Sabnavis noted.
India's traditional export engine, the information technology sector, is showing signs of softening. Its ratio slipped from 0.4% to 0.3% by FY26, reflecting a cautious global tech-spending environment, as the industry grapples with shifting demand and uncertainty from AI-driven disruptions. Meanwhile, the oil & gas sector emerged as another significant, albeit volatile, contributor. Its share rose from 0.4% in FY23 to 0.7% in FY24, but fell back to 0.5% by FY26.
Looming risks
The numbers so far paint a resilient picture of earnings and broader economic stability. But a looming threat remains: could escalating geopolitical tensions derail this momentum?
According to an 8 June Elara Capital report, high-frequency indicators signal that India's economic activity is losing momentum at the onset of FY27, with several consumption and manufacturing indicators softening.
“While FY26 reflects strong underlying momentum, sustaining similar growth in FY27 will be challenging. The RBI has projected FY27 GDP growth at 6.6%, reflecting elevated energy prices, supply-chain disruptions and a weaker global backdrop amid the ongoing West Asia conflict,” the report added. Looming risks of El Niño patterns and a sub-normal monsoon only compound these concerns.
So, sustaining FY26’s record corporate profit share will be particularly challenging if this economic growth moderates. As Sabnavis points out, corporate earnings ultimately depend on turnover growth, meaning a macro slowdown could translate into softer consumption demand and slower revenue expansion.
“Besides, rising input costs threaten to pressurize profit margins,” Sabnavis added. Explaining further, he noted that while sectors supported by government spending, such as infrastructure, may remain relatively resilient, the broader corporate sector may not necessarily enjoy the same combination of strong revenue growth and elevated profitability that characterised FY26. “With this, profit growth is likely to move closer to the pace of economic growth, making further expansion in the profit share of GDP progressively restricted.”