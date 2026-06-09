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Why India Inc's rising profit share in GDP will be tough to sustain in FY27

Niti KiranAbhinaba Saha
3 min read9 Jun 2026, 05:30 AM IST
The rupee has fallen 9.5% in FY26 so far, its worst annual performance since FY14.
The rupee has fallen 9.5% in FY26 so far, its worst annual performance since FY14.(PTI)
Summary

Driven by rising earnings, the profit-to-GDP ratio for the BSE 500 universe reached 4.3% in FY26. However, looming global tensions and softening consumption indicators threaten to halt further expansion of this corporate profit share.

Gift this article

As the curtain falls on quarterly corporate earnings alongside the release of the latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, new data points provide a comprehensive health checkup of the Indian economy.

As the curtain falls on quarterly corporate earnings alongside the release of the latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, new data points provide a comprehensive health checkup of the Indian economy.

Corporate profitability has steadily risen, with the ratio of India Inc.’s profit after tax to GDP climbing from 3.4% in FY23 to 4.3% in FY26. This metric measures the aggregate net profits of BSE 500 companies—benchmarked as a proxy for the wider market—against the economy's nominal output under the new GDP series, which has been tracked since FY23.

Corporate profitability has steadily risen, with the ratio of India Inc.’s profit after tax to GDP climbing from 3.4% in FY23 to 4.3% in FY26. This metric measures the aggregate net profits of BSE 500 companies—benchmarked as a proxy for the wider market—against the economy's nominal output under the new GDP series, which has been tracked since FY23.

India’s economic momentum accelerated in FY26, with real GDP growth climbing to 7.7% (up from 7.1% in FY25) and gross value added (GVA) rising to 7.9% from 7.3% the previous year. Conversely, nominal GDP growth moderated to 8.9%—down from 9.7% in FY25—as softer inflation kept the GDP deflator low. Structurally, the expansion was driven by manufacturing and services on the supply side, while private spending and a rebound in capital investments fuelled the demand side.

Also Read | Lawyers see bigger raises as law firms defy India Inc pay slowdown

Skewed picture

On the earnings front, aggregate profits for BSE 500 companies surged by an impressive 14% year-on-year, a significant jump from the 8% growth seen in the previous fiscal. However, underlying demand trends remained soft, with revenue growth ticking up only slightly to 7% from 6.4% in the prior year. But these impressive figures don’t tell the whole story as the headline profit growth may not be as widespread as it appears.

“A rising profit share among the largest firms does not necessarily reflect the performance of the entire corporate sector,” notes Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “Aggregate numbers are tend to be influenced by the larger companies,” he added.

The data supports this skew as the Mint analysis shows that the top 50 companies alone accounted for a 2.2% share in the country's economic output in FY23, which rose to 3.0% by FY26.

Sectoral footprints

When unpacking the sectors driving this profitability surge, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) firms led the charge, with their profit-to-GDP ratio climbing to 1.7%, up from 1.3% three years ago. Economists view this growing financial footprint as a sign of a deeper structural shift. “As financial inclusion deepens and credit penetration expands, banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) have emerged as significant creators of employment, particularly in higher-value segments of the labour market,” Sabnavis noted.

Also Read | India Inc’s recovery broadened in Q4. Inflation may test it

India's traditional export engine, the information technology sector, is showing signs of softening. Its ratio slipped from 0.4% to 0.3% by FY26, reflecting a cautious global tech-spending environment, as the industry grapples with shifting demand and uncertainty from AI-driven disruptions. Meanwhile, the oil & gas sector emerged as another significant, albeit volatile, contributor. Its share rose from 0.4% in FY23 to 0.7% in FY24, but fell back to 0.5% by FY26.

Looming risks

The numbers so far paint a resilient picture of earnings and broader economic stability. But a looming threat remains: could escalating geopolitical tensions derail this momentum?

According to an 8 June Elara Capital report, high-frequency indicators signal that India's economic activity is losing momentum at the onset of FY27, with several consumption and manufacturing indicators softening.

“While FY26 reflects strong underlying momentum, sustaining similar growth in FY27 will be challenging. The RBI has projected FY27 GDP growth at 6.6%, reflecting elevated energy prices, supply-chain disruptions and a weaker global backdrop amid the ongoing West Asia conflict,” the report added. Looming risks of El Niño patterns and a sub-normal monsoon only compound these concerns.

So, sustaining FY26’s record corporate profit share will be particularly challenging if this economic growth moderates. As Sabnavis points out, corporate earnings ultimately depend on turnover growth, meaning a macro slowdown could translate into softer consumption demand and slower revenue expansion.

Also Read | Growth amid flux: here are five forces that Indian companies must tackle as one

“Besides, rising input costs threaten to pressurize profit margins,” Sabnavis added. Explaining further, he noted that while sectors supported by government spending, such as infrastructure, may remain relatively resilient, the broader corporate sector may not necessarily enjoy the same combination of strong revenue growth and elevated profitability that characterised FY26. “With this, profit growth is likely to move closer to the pace of economic growth, making further expansion in the profit share of GDP progressively restricted.”

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Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyWhy India Inc's rising profit share in GDP will be tough to sustain in FY27

Why India Inc's rising profit share in GDP will be tough to sustain in FY27

Niti KiranAbhinaba Saha
3 min read9 Jun 2026, 05:30 AM IST
The rupee has fallen 9.5% in FY26 so far, its worst annual performance since FY14.
The rupee has fallen 9.5% in FY26 so far, its worst annual performance since FY14.(PTI)
Summary

Driven by rising earnings, the profit-to-GDP ratio for the BSE 500 universe reached 4.3% in FY26. However, looming global tensions and softening consumption indicators threaten to halt further expansion of this corporate profit share.

Gift this article

As the curtain falls on quarterly corporate earnings alongside the release of the latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, new data points provide a comprehensive health checkup of the Indian economy.

As the curtain falls on quarterly corporate earnings alongside the release of the latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, new data points provide a comprehensive health checkup of the Indian economy.

Corporate profitability has steadily risen, with the ratio of India Inc.’s profit after tax to GDP climbing from 3.4% in FY23 to 4.3% in FY26. This metric measures the aggregate net profits of BSE 500 companies—benchmarked as a proxy for the wider market—against the economy's nominal output under the new GDP series, which has been tracked since FY23.

Corporate profitability has steadily risen, with the ratio of India Inc.’s profit after tax to GDP climbing from 3.4% in FY23 to 4.3% in FY26. This metric measures the aggregate net profits of BSE 500 companies—benchmarked as a proxy for the wider market—against the economy's nominal output under the new GDP series, which has been tracked since FY23.

India’s economic momentum accelerated in FY26, with real GDP growth climbing to 7.7% (up from 7.1% in FY25) and gross value added (GVA) rising to 7.9% from 7.3% the previous year. Conversely, nominal GDP growth moderated to 8.9%—down from 9.7% in FY25—as softer inflation kept the GDP deflator low. Structurally, the expansion was driven by manufacturing and services on the supply side, while private spending and a rebound in capital investments fuelled the demand side.

Also Read | Lawyers see bigger raises as law firms defy India Inc pay slowdown

Skewed picture

On the earnings front, aggregate profits for BSE 500 companies surged by an impressive 14% year-on-year, a significant jump from the 8% growth seen in the previous fiscal. However, underlying demand trends remained soft, with revenue growth ticking up only slightly to 7% from 6.4% in the prior year. But these impressive figures don’t tell the whole story as the headline profit growth may not be as widespread as it appears.

“A rising profit share among the largest firms does not necessarily reflect the performance of the entire corporate sector,” notes Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “Aggregate numbers are tend to be influenced by the larger companies,” he added.

The data supports this skew as the Mint analysis shows that the top 50 companies alone accounted for a 2.2% share in the country's economic output in FY23, which rose to 3.0% by FY26.

Sectoral footprints

When unpacking the sectors driving this profitability surge, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) firms led the charge, with their profit-to-GDP ratio climbing to 1.7%, up from 1.3% three years ago. Economists view this growing financial footprint as a sign of a deeper structural shift. “As financial inclusion deepens and credit penetration expands, banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) have emerged as significant creators of employment, particularly in higher-value segments of the labour market,” Sabnavis noted.

Also Read | India Inc’s recovery broadened in Q4. Inflation may test it

India's traditional export engine, the information technology sector, is showing signs of softening. Its ratio slipped from 0.4% to 0.3% by FY26, reflecting a cautious global tech-spending environment, as the industry grapples with shifting demand and uncertainty from AI-driven disruptions. Meanwhile, the oil & gas sector emerged as another significant, albeit volatile, contributor. Its share rose from 0.4% in FY23 to 0.7% in FY24, but fell back to 0.5% by FY26.

Looming risks

The numbers so far paint a resilient picture of earnings and broader economic stability. But a looming threat remains: could escalating geopolitical tensions derail this momentum?

According to an 8 June Elara Capital report, high-frequency indicators signal that India's economic activity is losing momentum at the onset of FY27, with several consumption and manufacturing indicators softening.

“While FY26 reflects strong underlying momentum, sustaining similar growth in FY27 will be challenging. The RBI has projected FY27 GDP growth at 6.6%, reflecting elevated energy prices, supply-chain disruptions and a weaker global backdrop amid the ongoing West Asia conflict,” the report added. Looming risks of El Niño patterns and a sub-normal monsoon only compound these concerns.

So, sustaining FY26’s record corporate profit share will be particularly challenging if this economic growth moderates. As Sabnavis points out, corporate earnings ultimately depend on turnover growth, meaning a macro slowdown could translate into softer consumption demand and slower revenue expansion.

Also Read | Growth amid flux: here are five forces that Indian companies must tackle as one

“Besides, rising input costs threaten to pressurize profit margins,” Sabnavis added. Explaining further, he noted that while sectors supported by government spending, such as infrastructure, may remain relatively resilient, the broader corporate sector may not necessarily enjoy the same combination of strong revenue growth and elevated profitability that characterised FY26. “With this, profit growth is likely to move closer to the pace of economic growth, making further expansion in the profit share of GDP progressively restricted.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyWhy India Inc's rising profit share in GDP will be tough to sustain in FY27
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