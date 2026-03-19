India joined several developing countries to advocate for a global framework to lower cross-border remittance costs ahead of the World Trade Organisation's 14th ministerial conference (MC14), marking a focus on development-linked financial issues in trade.
Explainer | Why India is pushing to cut remittance costs at WTO
SummaryIndia is spearheading a proposal at WTO to reduce cross-border remittance costs, which swallow 5-6% of transaction values. By targeting regulatory and technical barriers, the move aims to boost disposable income for Indian households and formalize global financial flows.
India joined several developing countries to advocate for a global framework to lower cross-border remittance costs ahead of the World Trade Organisation's 14th ministerial conference (MC14), marking a focus on development-linked financial issues in trade.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More