Explainer | Why India is pushing to cut remittance costs at WTO

India joined several developing countries to advocate for a global framework to lower cross-border remittance costs ahead of the World Trade Organisation's 14th ministerial conference (MC14), marking a focus on development-linked financial issues in trade.
India joined several developing countries to advocate for a global framework to lower cross-border remittance costs ahead of the World Trade Organisation's 14th ministerial conference (MC14), marking a focus on development-linked financial issues in trade.
The proposal, supported by Morocco, Pakistan and the African Group, addresses remittance fees, which remain above the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals target of under 3% by 2030. On several routes, costs still range between 5% and 6%, significantly reducing the amount that ultimately reaches recipient households. Mint explains:
The proposal, supported by Morocco, Pakistan and the African Group, addresses remittance fees, which remain above the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals target of under 3% by 2030. On several routes, costs still range between 5% and 6%, significantly reducing the amount that ultimately reaches recipient households. Mint explains:
Why is this important?
The push reflects growing concern among developing economies over the slow progress in trade negotiations at WTO. Countries are now seeking to expand the agenda to include issues that directly affect household incomes and financial inclusion. Remittances are a major source of external financing for many developing and least-developed countries, often exceeding foreign direct investment and aid flows.
For India, the issue carries particular importance. The country is the world’s largest recipient of remittances. Inflows account for over 10% of its current account receipts, at $135.4 billion in FY25. Even marginal reductions in transaction costs can translate into billions of dollars in additional disposable income for households. For India, the US is the largest source of remittances, followed by the United Arab Emirates.
What is India proposing?
On 17 March, the proposal's co-sponsors called for coordinated global action to reduce remittance costs. The proposal aims to identify barriers that raise remittance costs and to develop principles focused on transparency, interoperability and competition.
In a partnership with international payments and financial organizations, the proposal offers solutions for developing countries to boost regulatory and tech capacity in cross-border payments.
The WTO’s Committee on Trade in Financial Services will play a central role in advancing this.
How do high costs affect economies?
Lowering remittance fees boosts disposable income for essential needs while driving a shift to formal, transparent financial channels.
“Lower remittance costs can meaningfully increase inflows for countries like India, while also encouraging greater use of formal channels and improving financial system efficiency,” said Amit Singh, associate professor at the Special Centre for National Security Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.
How long has this issue been at WTO?
The remittance cost issue gained attention at WTO, especially post-pandemic, as developing countries link it to financial inclusion and development. Discussions under trade in financial services examine regulatory and structural barriers that keep transaction costs high.
Despite the 2024 proposals by India and the African Group gaining traction, progress has been slowed by developed nations' concerns about expanding the WTO’s mandate to cover financial flows.
What’s the broader significance at WTO?
The move indicates an attempt by developing countries to reshape the WTO agenda by linking trade with development outcomes. With limited breakthroughs in goods and services negotiations, issues such as remittances, digital payments and financial inclusion are gaining prominence.
Ministers are expected to discuss the proposal at WTO’s Ministerial Conference in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from 26 to 29 March. If adopted, it could mark the beginning of a more structured multilateral effort to bring down remittance costs globally.
Why does it matter for developing countries?
For India and other developing economies, reducing remittance costs is not just a financial issue but a development priority. Lower fees mean more money in the hands of families, stronger consumption, and greater economic resilience—making it a key agenda item as global trade discussions evolve beyond traditional tariff negotiations.