Why India is warming up to a trade deal with the UK

FTA talks between India and the EU had come to a halt in 2013 after the two sides failed to resolve major differences over its scope. The dynamics today are different since the UK, which was India’s major trading partner in the EU, is no longer a part of the EU. Post Brexit, the UK is now positioned to strike a trade deal with India on its own rather than as part of a large trading bloc. The EU itself is more amenable to a trade deal with India today than it was 8 years ago as it seeks to diversify supply chains. Yet, it will take longer for India and EU to resolve outstanding issues than for India and UK to hammer out a trade deal.

