Why India Isn’t the New China

Part of this decline is easy to explain: the collapse of the global tech bubble, of which India was an important part, and the general retreat in global venture-capital finance. But FDI into sectors like computers, which was equal to about 0.5% of GDP in 2021 according to HSBC, has also dropped back markedly. That is worrying because India desperately needs those labor-intensive assembly jobs. Electronics giants like Foxconn are investing heavily, but are also contending with inflexible labor laws, among other issues.