Why India needs a National Disaster Pool, according to SBI

India, in fact, is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. The locational and geographical features render it vulnerable to a number of natural hazards. India has been ranked at 3rd position, after US and China in recording the highest number of natural disasters since 1900. India recorded 756 instances of natural disasters (Landslide, Storm, Earthquake, Flood, Drought, etc.) since 1900 with 402 events occurring during 1900-2000 and 354 during 2001-2021, indicating the preponderance of tail events off late. Since 2001, a total of 100 crore people have been impacted and nearly 83,000 people have lost lives due to these disasters. If the losses are adjusted with current prices, the losses comes out to a staggering ₹13 lakh crore i.e. 6% of India’s GDP. Also, there is huge gap in reporting of losses (loss data of only 193 events are available for India) and there are problems in existing estimation methodologies too, the report said.

