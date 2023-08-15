Why India’s debt isn’t a matter of stress

At the start of 2023, experts at the World Economic Forum warned that the global rise in public debt was a ‘fiscal ticking bomb’. The sudden increase in indebtedness was driven by two developments. First, governments around the world unleashed fiscal stimuli to support their economies during the pandemic. Second, as the pandemic receded, a steep rise in interest rates increased the costs of servicing debt. Advanced countries were the most affected, as they spent relatively more on covid-19 relief, and also because many had steadily leveraged up in the easy money years.

India falls in the middle of the ranks of indebted countries—better than debt-heavy US or Japan, but worse than comparable emerging economies. In 2020, total liabilities of the Centre and states hit an all-time high of 89.3% of GDP, mainly due to central spending on covid-19 relief. It declined in the following years, but remains around 84% of GDP, which is fairly high for an emerging economy.

Here’s the interesting thing about India’s debt position. The country’s public debt is not expected to fall in the medium term, because budgetary revenues are unlikely to meet its growing funding needs, thus ensuring that the government will remain a large and consistent borrower. Yet India’s debt is considered to be sustainable, meaning that it is expected to meet its current and future debt obligations without default. What gives markets and institutions this confidence? The answer lies in the unique structure and market features of our public debt.

Tenor matters

India’s public debt is dominated by loans with long tenor and fixed rate coupons. The maturity profile of government debt has lengthened in the last decade. Between March 2013 and March 2023, the weighted average maturity of outstanding central government securities increased from 9.7 years to 11 years, and the share of securities with maturities over 10 years increased from 34.1% to 42.1%. Longer tenors reduce rollover risk. So when rates increased in 2022, only a small part of debt was rolled over at higher rates.

Further, the low share of floating rate debt (5.6% of central government debt at end-March 2021) reduces interest rate risk. Together, these structural features explain why the share of interest payments in GDP did not increase with the recent rise in interest rates. In fact, the spike in 2020 caused by higher borrowing has eased off despite monetary tightening, which adds to the credibility of India’s public debt.

Ownership of debt

As of March 2022, the share of external debt in central government debt was about 5% at current exchange rates. The fact that India’s debt is mainly in rupees reduces its currency risk. It also explains why the sharp rupee depreciation in 2022 did not result in ballooning interest payments.

Most of the public debt is held by banks and institutions in compliance with regulatory norms. Holdings of foreign portfolio investors are subject to limits. This ownership structure has several advantages. First, the captive market for government debt makes the yield less sensitive to demand. Second, domestic institutions can be counted upon for support when markets are volatile. For example, after the 2013 taper tantrum, state-run banks increased purchases of government securities to cushion the bond market sell-off. Finally, household preference for safe government debt fuels the demand pipeline directly via investment in small savings and indirectly through bank deposits and insurance investments.

Sustainability strategy

Public debt is said to be sustainable if it increases at a stable or declining rate. This is possible if either the government earns more from its debt than the interest paid on it, or the primary deficit—fiscal deficit minus interest payments—is stable or rises moderately.

The first condition is easily met: India’s GDP growth has usually been higher than the government borrowing rate. The growth–interest differential remained positive even when rates went up in 2022. However, keeping a lid on primary deficit is much harder. The IMF estimates India’s debt-stabilizing primary deficit at 2.3% of GDP, but the deficit was a whopping 4.6% in 2021-22. Given India’s huge capital spending needs, the smartest way to cut the deficit would be to achieve strong long-term growth. Higher GDP will not just lower the debt ratio but will actually boost tax revenue, leading to lasting debt sustainability.

(The author is an independent writer on economics and finance.)