Why India’s debt isn’t a matter of stress

At the start of 2023, experts at the World Economic Forum warned that the global rise in public debt was a ‘fiscal ticking bomb’. The sudden increase in indebtedness was driven by two developments. First, governments around the world unleashed fiscal stimuli to support their economies during the pandemic. Second, as the pandemic receded, a steep rise in interest rates increased the costs of servicing debt. Advanced countries were the most affected, as they spent relatively more on covid-19 relief, and also because many had steadily leveraged up in the easy money years.