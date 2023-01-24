Why India's dipping export numbers are a sign of concern, explains Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath has flagged a dip in India's export numbers. Sharing comparative data from FY17 to FY23 (up to December last year), he said that this could be an indicator of the global economy ‘slowing drastically’.
Amid lingering concerns that the US economy is headed for recession, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath has flagged a dip in India's export numbers. The development comes even as reports quoting government officials suggested that India is likely to peg its nominal GDP growth at around 11% in the annual budget next week amid the prospect of weak exports.
