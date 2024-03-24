Why India’s fickle growth needs GDP math revamp
SummaryThe quarterly exercise of estimating India’s economic output is riddled with issues, with little to no solution possible without a structural overhaul.
‘Resilient’ and ‘strong’ are two words often used to describe the Indian economy’s growth. More so because the growth rate surpassed street estimates for much of 2023, helping Narendra Modi’s government build an aura of being a global standout ahead of the crucial general elections. However, the estimation of gross domestic product (GDP) is riddled with issues that keep showing up once in a while, with little to no solution possible without a structural overhaul.