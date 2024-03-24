Why India’s fickle growth needs GDP math revamp

Another issue that gets overlooked but has had its fair share of influence on GDP growth is the head called ‘discrepancies’. The statistics ministry estimates GDP using two methods (via income and via expenditure), which lead to different readings. To get over the inevitable mismatch, the gap gets labelled as ‘discrepancies’. To be sure, the discrepancy is larger in initial estimates and gets somewhat corrected with subsequent revisions. But more often than not, this, too, has led to higher GDP growth figures.