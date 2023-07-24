Why India’s states can again aim big with their finances

While states have collectively stepped up planning for capital expenditure in their Budgets, some have had an unimpressive start. Of the top 15 states by capital expenditure in April-May, 11 have spent a greater share of the full year’s budgeted amount than the corresponding period last year. Andhra Pradesh leads the charts, having spent 29.7% of its budget in just two months, up from 3.2% last year. Telangana and Haryana have spent 18.1% and 13.7%, respectively. (The ideal mark after two months would be 16.7% of the full-year budget, though there’s enough time for the pace to pick up.) Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are among the ones with lowest spending so far. The Centre, meanwhile, has spent 16.8% of its full-year budget in the first two months. In June, it had also released an advance instalment of tax devolution for the states, which may encourage them to front-load their capex plans, economists said.