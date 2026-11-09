Why it will take more than just signing FTAs to boost India’s exports

These days Ashish Gujarati, chairman and managing director of Surat-headquartered Aditya Textile Solutions, is busy racking up manufacturing certifications, to prove, among other things, that his products are devoid of harmful substances and chemicals. He is proud to have already secured the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certificate, which proves that his yarn is made of recycled plastic or yarn. “Many top European brands have set internal targets to sell more recycled fabric so this could be a big market for us. It is not rocket science but getting all these certificates will take up to a year,” he said.
Gujarati has been excited about the prospect of exploring the European Union market since a free trade agreement (FTA) with the bloc was announced at the beginning of the year and began pursuing certifications to ensure his company complied with the EU’s stringent compliance norms. Likewise, exporters across India’s industrial hubs, from textile and garment factories to engineering and auto-component clusters, are gearing up to tap the opportunities that will arise once the FTA is formally implemented early next year.
In conference halls, trade association offices and online workshops, hundreds of business owners and executives are learning the fine print of India’s new free trade agreements. They want to know how to qualify for lower tariffs, prove where their products are made, meet foreign quality standards and navigate the paperwork needed to sell in overseas markets.
For many exporters, the challenge is no longer just finding customers abroad or making products at competitive prices. It is about understanding complex trade rules and meeting the standards that determine whether their goods can enter foreign markets on favourable terms.
“The market may be open on paper, but the ability to use that access is uneven. Businesses with finance, reliable suppliers and strong compliance systems are better placed to move first,” said Sanjay Notani, partner at Mumbai-headquartered law firm Economic Laws Practice, where he heads International Trade and Customs. “The policy challenge is to help smaller firms build those capabilities, so the gains do not remain concentrated among companies that already have them.”
To that end, industry bodies and government agencies are scrambling to ensure that Indian manufacturers, particularly smaller ones, know how to take advantage of them.
The stakes go well beyond tariff savings. India wants to emerge as a global manufacturing powerhouse and a credible alternative to China, but signing trade agreements is only half the battle. Turning preferential access to overseas markets into actual export orders requires businesses to upgrade their processes, documentation, quality controls and, in some cases, entire supply chains.