Why it will take more than just signing FTAs to boost India’s exports

Showroom B2B, a fashion and apparel sourcing platform, had to conduct a carbon emissions study to trace how much carbon it was generating at its multiple factories spread across India to become eligible to sell to new UK clients. “You have to check what kind of ACs, what kind of diesel is being used, whatever carbon footprint is being generated company-wide. It was a difficult and lengthy process. How many hours are the lights on in a unit? What kind of lights are being used, LED or CFL? How do you deal with scrap,” the company’s CEO Abhishek Dua said, listing some of the tedious tasks.