Why it will take more than just signing FTAs to boost India’s exports

These days Ashish Gujarati, chairman and managing director of Surat-headquartered Aditya Textile Solutions, is busy racking up manufacturing certifications, to prove, among other things, that his products are devoid of harmful substances and chemicals. He is proud to have already secured the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certificate, which proves that his yarn is made of recycled plastic or yarn. “Many top European brands have set internal targets to sell more recycled fabric so this could be a big market for us. It is not rocket science but getting all these certificates will take up to a year,” he said.