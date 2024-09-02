Why inflation fell without a recession

Monetary policy does not need to cause a slump to bring down price growth: it must only force the economy to grow more slowly than it otherwise could. This has been hard to spot in America, where growth has been fast in part because of a surge in immigration, and where a budget deficit of about 7% of GDP has counteracted higher interest rates. Yet the cooling of the labour market is clear from an enormous drop in job vacancies and a small rise in the unemployment rate. Europe, meanwhile, has suffered so many blows, including the war in Ukraine, that it is hard to judge what has caused what. But rate rises will have had a similar underlying effect.