Why inflation took off in 2022—and what happens next5 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 06:19 PM IST
The year was a stress test of the Fed’s new framework, and the cracks were apparent
The year was a stress test of the Fed’s new framework, and the cracks were apparent
In 2022, the Federal Reserve made history, almost surely launching hundreds of academic papers, dissertations and tell-all tomes to occupy interest for years to come. For most central bankers, attention is the worst of outcomes. Rather, most believe their ambition should be to follow John Maynard Keynes’s advice and “manage to get themselves thought of as humble, competent people, on the level with dentists."