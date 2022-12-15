In 2022, the Federal Reserve made history, almost surely launching hundreds of academic papers, dissertations and tell-all tomes to occupy interest for years to come. For most central bankers, attention is the worst of outcomes. Rather, most believe their ambition should be to follow John Maynard Keynes’s advice and “manage to get themselves thought of as humble, competent people, on the level with dentists."

The Fed only garners such attention making or correcting a major mistake—and there was a bit of both this year. Inflation was allowed to hit a 40-year high. Monetary policy had to pivot forcefully to raise the target range for the overnight rate to 4.25% to 4.5% in 2022, including four 0.75-percentage-point installments.

True, there were two outside, generational shocks—a global pandemic and a large-scale land war in Europe. However, those shocks were also a stress test of the Fed’s new monetary framework. This test revealed some significant cracks in that framework.

No threat

Over the first two decades of the 21st century, the world got smaller and more wired for commerce. China’s accession to the World Trade Organization ushered in double-digit trade growth, accelerating its economic activity and that of its near neighbors. The volume of Chinese exports increased 7½ times from 2000 to 2019, and the world total about doubled. This was all about getting more goods cheaply from there to here. For the U.S., goods prices increased only about 0.3% a year over that period—2.5 percentage points slower than those of services. The subdued performance of the goods prices, comprising about a third of household consumption spending, kept total inflation around the Fed’s 2% goal even when the labor market was stretched.

Fed officials took this as evidence that expectations of inflation were firmly anchored and pressures on resources posed no compelling threat. As such, the Fed could accelerate monetary policy sufficiently to run the economy on the hot side of full employment, pulling people from the sidelines of the workforce without imperiling price stability. This was enshrined in a new monetary framework, finalized in 2020.

There were three planks to this new framework, specified in general terms to offer scope for policy makers’ discretion. First, overshooting the Fed’s inflation goal could be tolerated because the economy reliably appeared to trend back to the mean. Second, performance regarding the goal could be assessed as a backward-looking average of actual inflation. And third, the focus on resource use could be one-sided toward slack because letting the unemployment rate run low was mostly immaterial for inflation.

Until, that is, the new framework was stressed beginning in 2020.

Covid and Ukraine

The pandemic hit economic activity by making people less willing, or even unable, to go to the marketplace as purchasers and providers of goods and services. The incidence and duration of the hit differed across the two sectors. Because the trade in services often involves personal interaction, the health risks were more significant than for goods. Services, unlike goods, cannot be taken out or put into inventory nor provided significantly from abroad.

As a result, the demand for services cratered in the shadow cast by the pandemic, and that unused spending was partly redirected toward goods. The Fed quickly cut its policy rate 2.25 percentage points, to zero, and massively expanded its balance sheet to provide stimulus. Meanwhile and almost as quickly, the Trump administration and Congress kicked the fiscal machinery into the highest gear on record. In the event, the Fed more than fully accommodated expansionary fiscal stimulus. By the middle of 2020, real disposable income was expanding on a four-quarter basis at a rate in the midteens even as real gross domestic product was contracting. Never has the nation given itself so much more than it produced.

This aggregate twin stimulus dislodged the trends of the prior two decades. Goods consumption moved sharply above trend, and that of services languished.

Russian aggression worsened this pre-existing condition. The direct effect of fighting in Europe and disruptions in the flow of energy to the European Union sent commodity prices higher. Sanctions further impaired damaged supply chains. Higher demand for goods intersected with lower and more expensive supply.

Also broken was the two-decade-long role of well-behaved goods prices in restraining inflation. Goods prices have risen at a 7% annual clip since 2020, pulling up overall inflation and feeding its momentum. At first, the Fed remained locked in the mind-set of the past. Inflation above goal was “transitory" then, so why not now? Comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in August 2021 reassured that “these elevated readings are likely to prove temporary."

But they weren’t, because the sectoral dislocations were durable, the labor market was impaired as health risks lingered, and concerns about inflation were top of mind for households and businesses.

With inflation by virtually any measure at a 40-year high this spring, Mr. Powell and his Fed colleagues retired the word “transitory" and began removing policy accommodation. It took some time, but the Fed eventually picked up the pace, bringing the overnight rate to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5% at Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Still negative

What now? The target range still implies a negative interest rate in real terms, even with an optimistic take on inflation expectations. A negative real interest rate won’t slow demand growth, which means that more tightening is needed to reduce pressure on resources to reduce inflation. As Mr. Powell explained recently, three decisions shape the path of the policy rate: How fast to raise it? How high to go? And how long to stay at that high level?

With its succession of supersize moves, the Fed has done the heavy lifting on the first job, and smaller hikes are now likely. The next task is to nudge the funds rate up to a level high enough by next year to impose restraint on private-sector spending. Once that’s done, the third task is to keep it there until inflation heads back to the 2% goal.

But will the Fed get the job done? The Fed must convince market participants that its stay at a restrictive level will be lengthy so that capital assets are priced appropriately. We expect Mr. Powell to emphasize his institution’s willingness to stay the course. But will he be able to as that course gets more challenging when economic activity slows markedly? The business cycle doesn’t always shift gears smoothly, and economic recession is a probable outcome of the attempt. When inflation is high and the unemployment rate low, policy firming is an appropriate step, but one with potentially painful consequences

These concerns may be echoed internally at the Fed as officials balance the pursuit of their dual mandates of maximum employment and stable prices. The challenge here is whether the Fed will be able to defeat inflation completely and regain the confidence of the markets. The jury is out on that one.