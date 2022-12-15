Why inflation took off in 2022—and what happens next

Over the first two decades of the 21st century, the world got smaller and more wired for commerce. China’s accession to the World Trade Organization ushered in double-digit trade growth, accelerating its economic activity and that of its near neighbors. The volume of Chinese exports increased 7½ times from 2000 to 2019, and the world total about doubled. This was all about getting more goods cheaply from there to here. For the U.S., goods prices increased only about 0.3% a year over that period—2.5 percentage points slower than those of services. The subdued performance of the goods prices, comprising about a third of household consumption spending, kept total inflation around the Fed’s 2% goal even when the labor market was stretched.