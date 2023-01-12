In December 1974, celebrated historian and sometime presidential speechwriter Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. summed up the problem with contemporary forecasters in a single, very long sentence in The Wall Street Journal: “To this moment most economists, businessmen and government officials obstinately regard inflation not as the structural vulnerability of contemporary capitalism but rather as the accidental result of unlucky coincidences requiring only patience, time (and unemployment) for its alleviation."

Were Prof. Schlesinger alive and writing today he could not have put it better. The basic assumption of mainstream financial thinking is that inflation is a temporary phenomenon and will be cured by a swift course of higher rates prescribed by the Federal Reserve. Yet, there are plenty of grounds for thinking that, just as in 1974, the professor is right, and the inflationary pressures on today’s capitalism will last.

This is not to say that there are no unlucky coincidences. In 1974, inflation was boosted by the combination of rates that were too low for years and soaring energy prices due to the Arab oil embargo. Over the past couple of years, inflation was boosted by a combination of rates that were too low, a postpandemic supply-chain crunch and soaring energy prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As in 1974, these temporary factors will pass. But as in the years after 1974, deep-rooted structural vulnerabilities may mean that inflation remains a problem.

There are four big risks when it comes to bringing down inflation: geopolitics, domestic politics, demographics and the Fed. The first three help determine where rates need to be to combat inflationary pressures, while the Fed’s willingness to raise rates to the new higher level and keep them there helps determine whether inflation rises or falls.

The great divide

The new geopolitics is splitting the world into two blocs, partially reversing the globalization of the past three decades. That means more investment is needed to re-create production lines and supply chains that bypass China, while efficiency is likely to fall, as security issues rather than cost dictate location. Subsidies for microchip factories in the U.S. and Europe are the obvious expense to society, but barring some new detente, similar subsidies are likely to spread to other high-technology sectors. Doubling up production and supply chains directly reduces productivity, meaning more inflation for the same amount of economic growth.

Geopolitics is also likely to bring more spending on weapons. The peace dividend that followed the fall of the Berlin Wall allowed a sharp reduction in military spending, but there is pressure now in the other direction. War on the borders of Europe has led to bigger military budgets in the region, even without the cost of weapons being sent to Ukraine. Since the military doesn’t boost productivity, increased spending adds to upward pressure on inflation.

A third aspect of how geopolitics is fueling inflation is the trashing of Russia’s position as a leading energy supplier. No Western country will be willing to become reliant on Russia again. That means significant new investment in other sources of energy—again, adding security at the cost of efficiency and putting upward pressure on prices.

On the domestic front, efforts to reduce global warming will continue to increase spending in the push to reduce fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency estimates that to reach emissions targets, very large amounts—$4 trillion a year by 2030, about triple what is currently spent—will need to be invested in alternatives to fossil fuels. Some of that may help efficiency, if energy production costs fall far enough below current levels, but much of it won’t. Added security again will come at the cost of efficiency.

Domestic politics in the U.S. and Europe appear to have switched from free-market capitalism to more government intervention and industrial policy. In the past that has often led governments to misdirect finance toward supporters or to trendy projects. Governments find it embarrassing to back away from failures that in the private sector would simply result in bankruptcy. Badly directed investment reduces productivity, increasing inflation pressure.

On the domestic front, there is also newfound willingness of governments to borrow and spend. The austerity that followed the global financial crisis of 2008-09 was rightly abandoned in the pandemic as politicians went all-in to keep the economy functioning. Many seem to have concluded that more spending is the right way to go. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts that after a slight fall next year, federal spending in the U.S. will rise as a share of the economy in each of its forecasting periods out to 2052, and taxes won’t keep up. That amounts to negative saving, adding to upward pressure on the interest rate needed to keep control of inflation.

Demographic shift

Finally, demographics is working to push up inflation. After decades of adding tens of millions of well-educated, low-cost workers to the global economy every year, China has seen its working-age population begin to shrink. The shock of additional global production that China delivered as it opened up helped control inflation during the years of “great moderation," but won’t be repeated. Combined with the renewed interest in trade unions, it could lead to a shift of bargaining power back to workers, again pressuring inflation.

None of this matters if the Fed is willing to do what it takes to control inflation, points out Olivier Blanchard, a former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund now at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“Central banks are totally committed to getting inflation under control," he says. “The issue is whether they go back to 2% or do they aim for something slightly higher."

I’m less convinced that central banks will be willing to lift interest rates enough to get inflation back to superlow levels if the trends outlined above continue. Mr. Blanchard says a rough rule of thumb is to assume that every additional 1% of GDP that goes into investment means the real, after-inflation interest rate needs to be 1 percentage point higher. Treat military spending as akin to investment—albeit with no return—and it could easily add 1% of GDP on its own, or more than double that to return to 1980s Cold War levels. A serious effort to stick to the Paris goals on climate change could add another 1% to 2% of GDP, and that’s before spending to remove China from supply chains.

Investors don’t think any of this will be a problem. Bond markets are priced on the premise that inflation will rapidly fall back to the Fed’s 2% target and stay there, without the Fed needing to do anything really dramatic.

Sure, real Treasury yields are much higher than their pandemic lows, when investors were willing to lock in a return below inflation for 10 years using Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS. But the 10-year TIPS yield at 1.3% or so remains well below the 2.1% it averaged from 2004 to 2007, a time when China trade was helping cut inflation and German military spending reached a postwar low.

Not everything that was holding down inflation is now pushing it up. Technology helped keep a lid on inflation by making comparison-shopping easier and revolutionizing supply-chain management. Tech such as artificial intelligence, gene therapy and low-cost rocketry might help ease inflationary pressures, too.

But many of the factors that once helped central banks have gone into reverse, and investors are ignoring them. Markets are not prepared for the higher rates required if inflationary pressures prove persistent, as I expect. Worse, central bankers might not be prepared to take flak from a society that has become reliant on easy money, and may quietly accept price rises higher than their targets. If either happens, bond yields will be higher and, most likely, stocks lower than they would be otherwise.