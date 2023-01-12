Why investors may be too optimistic about inflation6 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 05:36 PM IST
There are reasons to think that we may be underestimating the upward pressure on prices
In December 1974, celebrated historian and sometime presidential speechwriter Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. summed up the problem with contemporary forecasters in a single, very long sentence in The Wall Street Journal: “To this moment most economists, businessmen and government officials obstinately regard inflation not as the structural vulnerability of contemporary capitalism but rather as the accidental result of unlucky coincidences requiring only patience, time (and unemployment) for its alleviation."