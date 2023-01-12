Why investors may be too optimistic about inflation

On the domestic front, there is also newfound willingness of governments to borrow and spend. The austerity that followed the global financial crisis of 2008-09 was rightly abandoned in the pandemic as politicians went all-in to keep the economy functioning. Many seem to have concluded that more spending is the right way to go. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts that after a slight fall next year, federal spending in the U.S. will rise as a share of the economy in each of its forecasting periods out to 2052, and taxes won’t keep up. That amounts to negative saving, adding to upward pressure on the interest rate needed to keep control of inflation.