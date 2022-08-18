Behind the sharp rise in milk prices

A better rate of vaccination, resumption of offices, schools and even opening up of channels such as hotels and restaurants have led to higher out-of-home consumption of foods and beverages in the last two to three quarters. This has led to greater demand for milk and other dairy beverages. Analysts at ICICI Securities also cited higher skimmed milk prices in the international markets that they said make exports of the commodity out of India more attractive. A combination of these factors is pushing up milk procurement prices, and leading to higher retail prices.