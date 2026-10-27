Why is there a growing demand to reduce LTCG tax? How much revenue does the Indian government earn from it?

LTCG TAX: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently expressed her interest in hearing views on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, acknowledging the debate over the levy ahead of the Union Budget in February next year.

FM Sitharaman said that LTCG tax, Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and the taxation of different asset classes remained important subjects of discussion among investors. Replying to a question at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, FM said, “We are very close to the budget and the preparation for the budget has started, and it may not be the best time for me to say what I will or what I will not consider.”

Why is there a growing demand for scrapping the LTCG tax? Amid heavy outflows of foreign capital, demand to scrap the LTCG tax has been growing among market participants. Many experts and market participants have dubbed STT, along with the capital gains levy, as a double whammy for both local and foreign investors.

According to SBI Research, foreign investors have withdrawn ₹44,166 crore from Indian equities so far in October, bringing the total outflows this year to more than ₹3 lakh crore as elevated crude oil prices, a firmer US dollar and higher US bond yields weigh on investor sentiment. Also, the artificial intelligence-led rally in North Asian markets is attracting more foreign capital.

"The government must seriously look into anchoring hot money flows into equity segment by extending the holding period to say 2-3 years and abolishing the long-term capital gains tax for equity," SBI Research said in its Ecowrap report.

How much revenue does the Indian government earn from LTCG tax every year? The revenue generated from LTCG tax in AY 2024-25 stood at ₹72,249 crore and for AY 2025-26 jumped sharply to ₹1,29,158 crore. This data was shared by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, in the parliament in July this year. The ITRs for AY 2026-27 weren't filed then, since the data for AY 27 was not available, the MoS informed.

LTCG and STCG tax rationalisation in previous Budgets In the Union Budget 2024-25, FM Sitharaman announced a series of tax changes. The government had increased the short-term capital gains tax (STCG) on certain financial assets to 20% from 15%. The long-term capital gains tax on all financial and non-financial assets was increased to 12.5%.