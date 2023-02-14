Retail inflation in January rose to 6.52%, after falling to 5.88% in November and 5.72% in December. The high base effect had pulled down retail inflation in November and December to some extent. Also, core inflation remains high. Mint looks at the details.

How does base effect impact inflation?

Retail inflation is calculated using index numbers. In November and December 2021, these numbers were on the higher side. This ensured that the inflation figure for November 2022 and December 2022 was lower than in the months before that. Interestingly, the index number for January 2022 was lower than the numbers for November 2021 and December 2021. This was one reason why retail inflation was higher in January 2023 than in the two months before that. The same logic stands true for the current month as well, implying that the inflation in February is also likely to be higher than 6%.

What else pushed up retail inflation?

Cereal prices, which form a little less than a tenth of the consumer price index (CPI), which is used to calculate retail inflation, have been on fire. In January, they went up by 16.1%. Within cereals, non-public distribution wheat/atta prices went up by 25.1%, after having risen 22.2% in December. Maida (refined wheat flour) went up by 20.6% in January. Further, suji (semolina), sewai (vermicelli) and bread prices have increased at a fast pace as well. Even rice prices rose by more than 10%. These edibles are a staple diet for many and hence, an inflation in their prices hurts their daily lives.

What about petrol and diesel prices?

While petrol and diesel prices remain high, they have stopped adding to inflation, since the prices have not changed since mid-2022. Over the last one year, the price of petrol and diesel used for transport has gone up by just 0.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Cooking gas price has risen by 16.2% and the price of kerosene distributed through PDS has risen by 56.2%.

What about core inflation?

Core inflation, which doesn’t take into account items belonging to the food group, fuel and light group, petrol and diesel and other fuels for vehicle, and forms around 52% of the CPI, continues to be on the higher side. Since the pandemic broke out, it has been higher than 5%. It has been around 6.5% over the last five months, telling us that inflation has become well-entrenched in the system. As RBI governor Shaktikanta Das recently put it: “Core inflation… remains sticky."

What does this mean for the RBI?

Analysts and economists have been in a hurry to declare RBI’s victory over inflation. A few did just that after the CPI figure for December was out. Nonetheless, what the January inflation figure tells us is, that time is yet to come. Hence, it’s more than likely that the RBI will keep raising interest rates at least through the first half of 2023. As Das said: “Further calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to… break the persistence of core inflation." And that’s the long and the short of it.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.