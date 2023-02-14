Why it’s too early to claim victory in our inflation fight

Retail inflation is calculated using index numbers. In November and December 2021, these numbers were on the higher side. This ensured that the inflation figure for November 2022 and December 2022 was lower than in the months before that. Interestingly, the index number for January 2022 was lower than the numbers for November 2021 and December 2021. This was one reason why retail inflation was higher in January 2023 than in the two months before that. The same logic stands true for the current month as well, implying that the inflation in February is also likely to be higher than 6%.