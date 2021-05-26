Why it won’t be easy for India to repeat FDI performance of FY21

A deeper analysis shows that at least 34% of the total FDI inflows in FY21 can be attributed to money put by global investors in Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate sold equity shares in seven group companies to foreign investors, including internet giants such as Facebook and Google, worth nearly $28 billion, of which around $20 billion was that of Jio Platforms. The bunching up of foreign investments in one year boosted FDI inflows to record levels in FY21. This is unlikely to be repeated for the second consecutive year.

