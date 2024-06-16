Why Latin America is the world’s trade pipsqueak

Some Latin American leaders simply do not want freer trade. Brazil and Argentina are the two most protectionist emerging markets in the world, says Marcel Vaillant of the University of the Republic in Uruguay. With a population of over 200m, Brazil is the continent’s largest market but protectionism means that for many firms in Latin America sales into the country are limited. Argentina currently levies a tax of 17.5% on purchases of foreign currency for most imports. And it directly taxes vast swathes of its exports. (Export taxes are also popular in Kazakhstan, but are seen as madness in rich countries.) Non-tariff barriers are rife across the region. Chilean producers of everything from avocados to salmon have to do separate food-safety processes for every market they export to. “That’s time and money," points out Ignacio Fernández Ruiz, the head of ProChile, the country’s export-promotion agency.