Why low unemployment rate hides the full picture
Summary
- The unemployment rate has declined steadily from 6.1% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2022-23, boosting the government’s defence against claims of jobless growth. But look no further than the official surveys to find that the quality of jobs is far from inspiring.
Coming just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the latest official jobs data released last month has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government a reason for a big cheer. The unemployment rate between July 2022 and June 2023 had declined to a six-year low of 3.2%, showed the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). The steady decline from 6.1% in the inaugural PLFS of 2017-18 has come on the back of improvements in both urban and rural areas, and across education levels and genders.