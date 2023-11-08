Why low unemployment rate hides the full picture

People’s perception

The first PLFS report, which had shown unemployment at a four-decade high in 2017-18, had stoked controversy after it was kept away from the public eye until the 2019 election results. Back then, voters had identified unemployment as the biggest issue, according to the pre-poll survey by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies. Yet, the Modi-led government retained power with a thumping majority. The perception, however, seems to have changed little despite the data showing a sharp decline in the unemployment rate. In the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey held in June, nearly 40% Indians felt the country was doing worse than China on creating jobs, even as they voted favourably for governance and economic growth.