Why More Chinese Workers Are Settling for Less Pay
Stella Yifan Xie , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST
SummaryDwindling opportunities and weaker wage growth have left many people worse off than during China’s boom years.
HONG KONG—For many people in China these days, getting a job isn’t the problem. Finding a good one that pays enough is.
