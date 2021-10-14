Morgan Stanley remains more optimistic than consensus on this year's GDP target for Indian economy. “We expect GDP to move into the positive zone on a two-year CAGR basis from QE-Sep, with the ongoing recovery supported by pent-up demand, external demand and public capex. Further, the improving vaccination trend (average daily vaccination at 7.7mn in September) will help in a broad-based consumption recovery. We therefore remain more optimistic than consensus as we expect GDP growth of 10.5% in F2022 and 7.2% in F2023."