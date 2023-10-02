Why Nashik onion traders are on indefinite strike, how it may affect prices
The strike was triggered by the Centre's decision to impose a 40 percent duty on the export of onions.
In Maharashtra's Nashik, where Asia's largest onion wholesale market is located, traders of the bulb are on an “indefinite strike". Efforts to end the stalemate over the last 10 days have failed, with the traders' association on October 1 announcing that the boycott of Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the district will continue till their concerns are addressed.