Why Nashik onion traders are on indefinite strike, how it may affect prices

In Maharashtra's Nashik, where Asia's largest onion wholesale market is located, traders of the bulb are on an “indefinite strike". Efforts to end the stalemate over the last 10 days have failed, with the traders' association on October 1 announcing that the boycott of Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the district will continue till their concerns are addressed.

The indefinite strike was called on September 21, after the Centre did not agree to roll back the 40 percent duty imposed on the export of onions. The Nashik District Onion Traders’ Association claimed that the duty would severely dampen the wholesale price, thereby affecting their earnings as well as the return on crop expected by the farmers.

The duty was imposed in August, when data for the preceding month showed food inflation at an alarming 11.51 percent. Government officials pointed out that such a measure was necessitated to keep the domestic stock of onion in check.

The stock at present is already considered to be stressed to some extent, as over 30,000 hectares of summer crop was damaged due to untimely rains in April, and the overall area of onion acreage was reduced to 2.31 lakh hectares in this season as against 2.53 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Apart from the export duty, another point of grievance for the Nashik traders is the use of APMCs in the region to offload their ware by the National Cooperative Agricultural Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF). The two government agencies, which procure directly from the farmers, offload their stock in the wholesale markets, thereby keeping the prices in check.

Traders said they cannot compete with NAFED and NCCF in terms of cost, and are therefore unable to match their prices. An officer from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, however, told The Indian Express that the demand to bar the agencies from using the open wholesale markets is untenable as “we do not have any separate retail channels to offload our procured onions".

The third major demand raised by the traders is the market cess imposed on them by the mandis. Traders, in their meeting with the state officials, said the 1 percent cess levied by the markets in Nashik is “too high".

No immediate effect seen

Over 10 days into the strike, no major effect has been seen on the wholesale as well as the retail prices of onions. One of the foremost reasons is that the markets of India's North and North East are currently being supplied with onions from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, a trader explained, adding that the markets in South are recipients of the bulb supplied from Pune, Ahmednagar and Karnataka.

“The status quo is likely to remain for the next few days, but the possibility of a price hike by next month cannot be ruled out," a trader based in Vashi APMC told this publication. The reason is that the existing supplies may get exhausted by the middle or end of November, and the new stock is not expected to reach the markets before November-end.

The delay in the arrival of new stock is linked to the late plantation of this season's onion due to the deferred onset of Monsoon. Instead of June, the crop was planted in July, the trader pointed out.

When the existing supplies are exhausted, markets across the country would rely on suppliers from Nashik, where the highest amount of onions is procured from. This makes the resolution of the current stalemate with the district's traders essential, the trader explained.

The current prices, point out reports, have also remained unchanged as trading has not totally come to a grind in Nashik. Vinchur mandi, a sub-market under the Lasalgaon APMC, has not been boycotted by the traders' association, even as they have stopped offloading their ware at the 14 large mandis. In the trading session on September 29, a total of 18,000 quintals of onion were traded in the Vinchur market, within a price range of ₹1,100 to ₹2,501 per quintal. The average rate, said a trader, was around ₹2,175 a quintal.

Also, the erstwhile BJP government in the state, headed by Devendra Fadnavis, had irregularised onion from the list of commodities that are to be traded only under the APMC's watch. This allows the traders to directly procure from the farmers and offload the supplies at retail markets, another trader explained, adding that in such a scenario, the only loss-making entity for the short-term period will be the mandis, which are losing out on their 1 percent cess.

