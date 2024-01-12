Why People Feel So Much Angst When the Economy Is So Good

The economic news is getting better—but President Biden’s approval ratings are sinking, and large swaths of the electorate are pessimistic about the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s going on? And how will these trends play out next November?

For insight into the issue, Gerald F. Seib, former executive Washington editor at The Wall Street Journal, spoke to leading pollsters on both sides of the aisle, who jointly conducted a recent Wall Street Journal poll: Michael Bocian, founding partner at Democratic polling firm GBAO, and Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, partner at Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. Here are edited excerpts of the discussion, which took place at the WSJ CEO Council Summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Perception and reality

WSJ: On the Saturday front page of The Wall Street Journal, above the fold, is a report about the perfect jobs report and the soft landing that the economy’s about to experience. Below the fold, Biden’s approval has hit a low in The Wall Street Journal poll. These two things don’t seem like they should go together.

We’ll start by going through some of the survey results from our latest poll. “Is the country headed in the wrong direction or the right direction?" 71% saying the wrong direction. How does this happen? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FABRIZIO: We’re at a point where the mood in America’s very, very sour. It is pretty much universal. When you look at people’s angst, particularly economic angst, you realize that there is a disconnect between what you just showed us on the top of the fold, and what they’re experiencing when they’re going grocery shopping or buying gasoline or trying to apply for a home mortgage.

When you look at where Biden has deteriorated, it has been largely weighed down by the economic concerns that these people have. Over the course of the polls that we’ve done for The Wall Street Journal, the sentiment really hasn’t improved. If anything, it’s gotten slightly worse. Despite all of the good news out there, they’re not feeling it on a day-to-day basis.

WSJ: Mike, the numbers are across the gender divide and across the age divide, not necessarily partisan. This must be frustrating to somebody who’s in your position, working for Democrats. I’m sure your clients say, “Explain this to me. Explain this to me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BOCIAN: The last time we were even evenly divided was early 2009. Remember that? Hope and change? Well, the change part stuck around. The hope part withered quickly as the public has been looking for change. The last time we were on a majority-right track was a rally around the flag after Sept. 11. I’m not sure, if that happened again, we’d have that rallying. The party who’s not in power says, “Wrong track," constantly. Independents almost always say, “Wrong track."

One number I’m keeping an eye on is this Democratic number, which is now almost evenly split. At the beginning of the Biden administration, Democrats were very much “right direction," and they stayed that way for some time. That’s one thing we’re going to need to look at to figure out if we have the motivation for high Democratic turnout that my side’s going to need in 2024.

FABRIZIO: Yes, it’s always been the party out of power is the one that takes the lead on the wrong track. But here, when you look at younger Democrats, particularly Democrats under the age of 50, they’re way more sour about the direction of the country, and in particular these economic measures, than their older brethren in the Democratic Party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WSJ: I think back to the 1992 campaign, when George H.W. Bush was running for re-election. By the time Election Day rolled around, the economy was going literally at 4% at an annual rate.

But voters did not believe it. They came to believe that was the case about six months later, to the benefit of Bill Clinton. Is it possible here that it’s just going to take a while for voters to catch up with a good economy and that, by Election Day, this will look way different?

FABRIZIO: There’s another measure that we asked in this survey, your personal financial situation. It’s significantly underwater by about 30 points in your survey. That’s where the rubber meets the road. Even if we get to a point where we’re getting 4% growth, the problem is that jobs numbers and stock numbers for most people are amorphous. Inflation is something that people feel every single day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WSJ: Mike, there’s an interesting breakdown here on this question of how’s the economy doing, not so much men and women or Democrats and Republicans, but along racial lines.

BOCIAN: One of the challenges for the Biden campaign and the Biden administration is that some of the groups that are feeling the most economically pressured are core parts in a Democratic constituency, which is to say Black voters, Latino voters and younger voters.

The abortion question {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WSJ: The poll asks, “What is the one issue you feel so strongly about that you couldn’t possibly vote for a candidate who disagrees with you on that issue?" Abortion is at the top of that list. If you go a little deeper, you find that that’s because the country has become very much more pro-choice.

BOCIAN: For a long time, the question we’ve been asking, and we also asked it in this survey, is, “What’s the most important issue to you when you’re going to vote for president?" When you ask that, you still get economic issues. But we felt like there was something in 2022 that the data wasn’t telling us about what was happening in these elections, where abortion was still well below the economy but was dispositive for many voters.

What people are telling us is, it’s not that they want to focus on abortion, but when one candidate or one side is violating clear norms in a way that they are fearful of, they will vote on that issue even if it’s not their No. 1 issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FABRIZIO: There is no question that abortion played a role in 2022. Depending on the race and depending on the candidates, when a candidate clearly moves out of the lane that voters feel comfortable with, it presents a problem for them. There are very few people that are absolutists on their side on the abortion issue. Almost a third of Republicans will say, “It should be legal at some level." Democrats are 7% illegal, 91% legal. Republicans are 62% or 63% illegal, 33% legal.

Biden vs. Trump

WSJ: Right now, Donald Trump leads Joe Biden. I’m not sure how much that means now, 11 months out from the election. You guys tell me. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FABRIZIO: The good news for Joe Biden is he’s got 11 months. The bad news for Joe Biden is he’s got to dig himself out of a hole. When you look at the people who say they voted for him in 2020, he’s only holding on to 87% of those voters right now. The voters who voted for a third party are breaking for Donald Trump right now.

When you look at the comparisons, Donald Trump wins the comparisons with Joe Biden on the economy, on jobs, on inflation, on the border, on foreign-policy stuff. Biden wins on Social Security and Medicare and abortion and things of that nature. But guess what? The ones Donald Trump is winning on are the ones that are most important to the voters right now.

WSJ: Mike, if I were in your shoes, the good news in this poll would be that the people you’ve lost your grip on are groups that you should be able to get back if you’re Joe Biden. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BOCIAN: Yeah, absolutely. It’s not an assurance. Democrats are going to have to get much earlier in their outreach to Black voters, to young voters, to Hispanic voters, Asian voters. These are core parts. But that is where he’s lost ground.

It’s not as much with the noncollege white voters, where he did a bit better than Hillary. Third-party candidates typically poll higher farther from the election. Voters, as they get closer, decide they don’t want to waste their vote.

At the margins, it matters. That may have been why Hillary Clinton lost the race in 2016. By 2020, the voters both liked Biden better than Hillary, but also were reluctant to have their votes get wasted. This time, it’s unclear. Both Biden and Trump look, in terms of favorability, similar to Hillary and Trump in 2016. The jury is out on what happens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!