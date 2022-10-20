Why private investment needs to fire

Credit growth to the industry has accelerated—at 10.5% and 11.4% growth in July and August 2022 respectively. The RBI, in its assessment of the private investment outlook, said the total project cost in 2021-22 increased across the board, with many industries registering a significant rise from 2020-21. Total cost of infrastructure projects—in power, telecom, ports, airports, roads and bridges, SEZ, industrial, biotech and IT parks—increased from ₹56,103 crore to ₹81,221 crore during this period. Non-infrastructure industries also recorded a significant rise in the cost of projects envisaged.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}