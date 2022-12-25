Why RBI is finding it tough to tame inflation

Policy levers available with central banks manage the demand side of inflation; it can do little on the supply side
Monetary policy seeks to clamp down on demand when inflation is high. Raising interest rates raises borrowing costs, which results in layoffs and cut back on expenditure
NEW DELHI :Even as inflation has crept downwards, the battle against it continues. After peaking at over 16% in May, the Wholesale Price Index, a measure of wholesale prices, has halved. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of retail prices, has also declined steadily. In spite of this, India’s central bank raised interest rates again, this time in the first week of December, bringing the total volume of rate hikes this year to 2.25 percentage points.
“The main risk is that core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel) remains sticky and elevated. Overall, the CPI price momentum remains high. Risks from adverse weather events add to uncertainty in the outlook," said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, adding that the central bank expects CPI to be around 6.6% this quarter and slip below 6% in the January to March 2023 quarter.
India is hardly unique in trying to fight high inflation. Most prominently for global markets, the US central bank has raised interest rates to the highest level in 15 years. Like India, hikes have continued despite consumer inflation easing to just above 7% in the US. A variety of factors have driven global inflation levels this year, including a burst in consumer demand after lockdowns eased. But the key factor has been the dramatic spike in global oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Monetary policy, through its control of interest rates, seeks to clamp down on demand when inflation is high. Raising interest rates, so the theory goes, raises borrowing costs for both consumers and firms. Faced with increasing interest costs, firms lay off workers, reduce costs, thus keeping output prices steady. Layoffs also cause households to cut back on expenditure, thus reducing demand in the economy.
Faced with falling demand, firms are further forced to reduce costs, and sack workers. At the same time, higher interest costs cause consumers to cut back on big-ticket purchases like cars and investments like buying a house. In summary, monetary policy can act only through controlling overall ‘demand’ in the economy—by forcing consumers and households to cut down their expenditure.
But there is a paradox in all this. Much of the global inflation we see currently is being driven by the other side of the equation—the cost of supply. Be it fuel, food or fertilizer, prices are rising. Firms have not been raising prices because they saw demand for their goods outstripping their ability to supply them. They raised prices because many crucial inputs used by them in the production process, such as fuel or agricultural raw materials, saw their prices rise sharply in 2022. In turn, and to protect their bottom line, firms were forced to raise prices of goods they produced. Taming this cycle is a whole other dynamic, and the influence of central banks on this is, at best, limited.
The Indian Story
Chart 1 compares the so-called ‘headline’ inflation (another name for CPI) against two CPI components (fuel and light, and food). As the chart shows, since the beginning of 2022, inflation in fuels has far exceeded headline inflation. Food inflation, too, has been on a steady tear over much of 2022, though inflation in both categories has moderated in the past few months.
As a number of economists and observers have noted, if the cause of inflation is higher costs of critical raw materials feeding into the prices of finished goods, rather than high demand, it poses a challenge to any attempts to use monetary policy on its own to tamp down inflation. “If it’s a result of excessive aggregate demand, then monetary policy—reducing aggregate demand through monetary tightening—is appropriate. If it’s largely supply-driven, a more tailored response is required, including fiscal policy that alleviates the supply constraints," point out Joseph Stiglitz and Ira Regmi in report by the Roosevelt Institute on the current bout of inflation being witnessed across a range of countries.
The idea that inflation is heavily affected by ‘supply-side’ factors is widely known and acknowledged by central bankers, including the RBI. Indeed, almost every monetary policy statement issued by the RBI devotes considerable space to the two major sectors that affect the economy the most—food and fuel. Taken together, these two categories of goods, which cover products as diverse as staple foodgrains to electricity to pre-packaged food products, account for well over half the basket of goods that makes up the CPI. As Chart 1 shows, the sub-indexes of prices of both these categories of goods are highly volatile, with non-economic factors—weather in the case of agriculture and geopolitics in the case of oil—playing a big role in influencing prices. Unfortunately, central banks don’t have control over either the weather or geopolitics when tracking the trajectory of inflation. So, instead, they also track how inflation in these two groups of goods, which act as critical inputs to a range of industries from textiles to chemicals, affect the wider economy.
So-called ‘core inflation’, an indicator of how ‘supply shocks’ from key sectors such as fuel and food have begun to affect a wider range of sectors, is much less volatile than ‘headline’ or overall inflation, as Chart 1 shows. And interestingly, core inflation has actually not declined as much, even in recent months as food and fuel prices have fallen, and is still well above the levels of 2019.
However, the RBI still has to track headline inflation as well, not least because it is mandated to keep such inflation within 6%. Again, to do this, it can only influence the demand side of the economy, not the supply side, even if inflation originates there. Interestingly, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has this to say in its latest statement: “The global economic outlook is skewed to the downside. Global growth is set to lose momentum as monetary policy actions tighten financial conditions and as consumer confidence weakens with the rising cost of livelihood. Inflation remains elevated and persistent across countries as they grapple with food and energy price shocks and shortages…The correction in industrial input prices and supply chain pressures, if sustained, could help ease pressures on output prices; but the pending pass-through of input costs could keep core inflation firm."
Blunt Instrument
The problem for central banks, when intervening on the demand side in the current environment, is that global demand is already weak. With a seemingly impressive growth of 9.7% during the first six months of this financial year, the Indian economy may seem to be doing better. But as Suyash Rai, a fellow at Carnegie India, points out, GDP in the first six months of this year was only 5.7% higher than in pre-covid 2019.
So far, the economy has staged only a weak and anaemic recovery from the covid-19 crisis, when the economy shrank 6.6% in 2020-21. Rai attempts to project what GDP growth would actually have been without the pandemic, by using the average growth rate in the 2015-2019 period. Using this method, he estimates that Indian GDP was still 13.5% below its ‘counterfactual’ level in the first six months of this year. So, raising interest rates at this time, while it may trim inflation, could hurt growth precisely when it’s needed the most.
Similarly, in the case of the US, Stiglitz and Regmi point out that, “that real personal consumption has largely been below trend, particularly in the periods when inflation heated up, and total real aggregate demand has been consistently below trend, which reinforces the conclusion that the ‘problem’ arises from the supply side…with three fiscal quarters of anaemic growth, from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022, it is hard to see how excess demand by itself could be at the root of the problem." The authors go on to argue that monetary policy is “too blunt an instrument" because it will reduce inflation “only at the cost of unnecessarily high unemployment, with severe adverse distributive consequences.
Managing Expectations
Another reason for monetary policy to act to suppress demand, in the face of a supply-induced inflation, is to ‘manage expectations’. If consumers expect high inflation to persist, they will act now to demand higher wages. This will cause firms to raise prices further to offset higher wages, forcing inflation even higher, resulting in a vicious upward spiral of prices.
It is because of this importance assigned to inflationary expectations by central banks that the RBI conducts a survey of households across large Indian cities, asking them how they feel prices will move in the months ahead.
Chart 2 shows households’ perceptions of the current inflation level, and the level they expect three months ahead, compared with actual headline inflation and food inflation. As the graph shows, household expectations are ‘sticky’—once they rise, it is difficult for them to change downward, highlighting the difficulty of any central bank attempts to manage inflation.
One problem with the ‘managing expectations’ argument is that it presumes that workers are in a position to ‘demand’ higher wages, even in the face of rising retail prices. This is a problematic assumption in the Indian context, given the large informal workforce and the small proportion of unionized workers.
“In the presence of large scale involuntary part time employment or temporary contract labourers, transmission of inflation expectations could get dulled," admit the authors of an RBI working paper in 2019 on inflationary expectations of households.
The authors, Sitikantha Pattanaik and others, found that food and fuel prices are important determinants of household expectations of future inflation level. Interestingly, they also find that there is very little evidence to connect the changes in prices with that of staff costs (a proxy for wages) in manufacturing and services. “Empirical estimates do not provide any robust evidence on transmission of inflation expectations to staff costs," the authors conclude.
Multifaceted Approach
The fact that certain key sectors (food and fossil fuels) have a disproportionate impact on inflation rates and households’ perception of them, and that these are much less amenable to control by monetary policy alone, has led to calls by some for a more multifaceted approach to inflation management.
A paper by Isabella Weber of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and others, attempts to identify what they call systemically significant sectors for the American economy when it comes to inflation. Similar to the Indian case, both food and fossil fuels are identified as such. “Price stabilization policies can…take different forms ranging from strict price gouging legislation, automatic taxes on windfall profits for systemically significant prices that become effective in emergency situations, to strategic price caps," the authors say.
The Indian government, too, has imposed windfall taxes on the petroleum sector and higher taxes on petroleum exports. Given that central banks across the world are struggling to tame the highest global inflation levels in decades, governments may step in with a much wider range of measures to keep prices steady.
