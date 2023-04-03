In February, the government projected the Indian economy would grow 7% in 2022-23. But this is likely to be revised in the months and years ahead, and the final figure won’t be known for at least three years. That final figure can be significantly different. Such revisions in GDP have important policy implications as the GDP data goes into the budget-making process, affecting the way the government plans its finances and allocates money to schemes.

For example, the final GDP data for 2017-18, released in January 2021, pegged growth (in current prices) at 11%—1.5 percentage points higher than the first estimate made in January 2018. If early releases had been more ‘optimistic’, the government could have allocated more funds to welfare schemes without increasing the budget deficit.

Every year, GDP data is released at six fixed points, with each successive revision supposedly more accurate than the last. The first, so-called ‘advance estimate’ is released in the first week of January of the fiscal year and is used in the budget-making process. The ‘second advance estimate’ comes in February. Both are based on incomplete data since they appear before the year has ended. The other four estimates come after the financial year ends. For 2022-23, the provisional estimate will be released on 31 May this year, the first ‘revised’ estimate in January 2024, and the second and third revised estimates exactly one and two years, respectively, after this. And deviation, both ways, is the norm.

Sectoral Revisions

Which sectors are the most responsible for a revision in the overall GDP number between the very first estimate and the final estimate more than three years later? In absolute terms, manufacturing has often had substantial revisions, coming close to, even crossing, ₹1 trillion for three of the four years between 2016-17 and 2019-20.

Two other sectors that saw substantial revisions for the same set of years were mining and public administration. On the other hand, the electricity, gas, water and other utilities sector saw the least revisions.

“The extent of revision in both direction and magnitude in any sector remains unpredictable. In particular, a revision may even change the direction of growth of the sub-sector, whereas such directional changes are limited in case of overall GDP," point out Amey Sapre and Rajeswari Sengupta in a 2017 working paper on revisions in GDP data.

Real-world Impact

Revisions in GDP are of more than academic interest. The first advance estimate, released in the first week of January, is vital as it inputs into the budget-making process. A more accurate forecast of economic activity would enable the government to tailor budget allocations better. If, for instance, the government underestimates economic activity, it will spend less than what it could, and keep fiscal targets unchanged.

In 2017-18, government could have spent ₹30,911 crore more had the initial GDP estimate matched the last available data, while assuming the same ratio of expenditure to GDP. While data from the pandemic-affected years of 2020-21 and 2021-22 have been included, they should be treated as outliers, given the unprecedented disruption caused by lockdowns, making early accurate forecasts virtually impossible. Further, in times of economic disruption, government expenditure should ideally rise, not fall, to alleviate the economic distress caused.

Marking Down

Besides a sectoral breakup of GDP, there’s another fourfold classification: consumption, investment, government expenditure and trade (exports minus imports). On these heads, government expenditure has seen the sharpest adjustments between initial forecasts and the final number in the last four years. This is true even for the non-covid year 2018-19, when it fell 6% between the initial and last available forecasts.

Interestingly, as it became clear that covid disruptions would be widespread, governments and state-owned entities reduced expenditure, when they should have been raising it to alleviate economic distress. During the first covid-19 year of 2020-21, actual imports, as opposed to forecasts, rose sharply. The figure for private consumption, too, was revised upwards during 2020-21 and 2021-22 despite economic disruptions.

