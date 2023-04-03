Why revisions in India’s GDP numbers matter3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:27 PM IST
If early releases had been more ‘optimistic’, the government could have allocated more funds to welfare schemes without increasing the budget deficit
In February, the government projected the Indian economy would grow 7% in 2022-23. But this is likely to be revised in the months and years ahead, and the final figure won’t be known for at least three years. That final figure can be significantly different. Such revisions in GDP have important policy implications as the GDP data goes into the budget-making process, affecting the way the government plans its finances and allocates money to schemes.
